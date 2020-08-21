TNAchieves launches virtual mentoring platform to help students across Tennessee

The program allows mentors to use video chat, email and instant messaging to encourage students and help them meet deadlines.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As students return to school in Tennessee, TNAchieves is working to help students stay focused on their schoolwork through a new virtual mentoring program.

The program, called TNAchieves Connect, will allow mentors to use video chat, email and instant messaging to help students meet deadlines and answer their questions. Mentors will also connect students with college resources to help them prepare for life after graduation.

Through the virtual mentoring platform, mentors and students can work together from home and on their own schedule.

Most of all, the program will help make sure students meet their full potential while staying safe from COVID-19. TNAchieves Connect will help students have a local support system during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Mentors can help 5-10 high school seniors annually. More than 100,000 students participate in the TNAchieves program. The program also works with the TN Promise scholarship program.