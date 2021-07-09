tnAchieves seeking 8,000 mentors three months ahead of application deadline

Mentors will be able to choose between meeting students in-person or online. They will help guide students through the transition from high school to college.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A program that guides students as they adjust to college life while also helping them succeed academically said that they need help.

The tnAchieves program said that they need 8,000 mentors just three months ahead of the Dec. 3 application deadline. Officials with the program said that students may need more support beyond what a scholarship provides this year.

Mentors spend one hour per month to make sure students know someone is on their side. They act as advocates for students and as someone they can reach out to if they need help.

Officials said they currently have 9,000 volunteers as of early September.

“The encouragement and compassion from someone volunteering simply because they care about their community and the success of its students is an irreplaceable piece of our work," said Krissy DeAlejandro, the executive director of the program. "With the sharp decline in Tennessee’s college-going rate, there has never been a more important time to engage with our students.”

Mentors will be able to choose between meeting students in-person or online in 2022, according to officials. Organizers with the program will also host open house sessions across Tennessee, where students and mentors can gather together.