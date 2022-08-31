TNStars giving $10,000 in scholarship money; here's how you can enter to win

Tennessee residents who are 21 or older can enter to win on behalf of a child 10 or younger.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The TNStars College Savings 529 Program is celebrating 10 years of helping families save and invest for college by giving 10 Tennessee children $1,000 scholarships in a TNStars account.

Tennessee residents who are 21 or older can enter to win on behalf of a child 10 or younger at TNStars.com/Scholarship. The deadline to apply is August 31, 2022.

“As Treasurer, I wanted to be sure Tennessee had a low-cost way to save for college,” Tennessee Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. said in a press release. “We are proud of the exceptional growth TNStars has seen in the past decade and pleased to provide Tennesseans an easy way to save and invest for higher education.”

The $1,000 prize can be used to cover future college costs ranging from tuition to housing to books, computers and more. Winners will be invited to a special scholarship presentation during the TNStars 10th birthday celebration in September.

The program was launched in September 2012 to help Tennessee families save and invest for the future cost of higher education. Families can open an account with as little as $25 to start. Over the past 10 years TNStars has helped Tennessee families save more than $250 million for college in over 23,000 accounts.