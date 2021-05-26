Tuition is going up for students who go to Collierville Schools but don't live there

Collierville schools approved a tuition rate for students living outside of the district.

According to a new chart, a student who lives in Shelby County but outside the Collierville School District during the upcoming school year will be charged an annual fee of $400 - unless they are students of full-time district employees.

If they live in Tennessee, but outside of Shelby County, they will have to pay $4,000.

If a Shelby County family has multiple students enrolled, the cost will be capped at $1,000.