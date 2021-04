MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Two Shelby County educators were surprised with a new title Wednesday: “educators of the year.” Greater Memphis Media gave that recognition to Dunbar Elementary School Principal Brian Ingram and counselor Syreeta Williams.

The two have made incredible sacrifices to the Orange Mound community. Williams organized a drive-thru Christmas giveaway for kindergarten through first graders. Then she and Ingram worked with Greater Memphis Media to create the I Love Reading Initiative.