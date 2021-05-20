Two high school principals suspended following allegations of sexual harassment

Explicit cell phone pictures, text messages, as well as videos teachers said were sent to them were provided to the district for investigation.

Two Shelby County Schools principals are suspended with pay accused of sexual harassment. The Memphis-Shelby County Education Association said the two men are the principals of Melrose and Kingsbury High Schools. Teachers of both schools who said they received explicit messages from their principals reached out to a teacher union.

“In one of those cases, there were at least 37 text messages and a plethora of pictures,” said Keith Williams, the executive director of the education association. “Just lots of things. Video capture, voicemail.”

Williams confirmed that Principal Matt Smith of Kingsbury and Principal Taurin Hardy of Melrose High School are suspended. Explicit cell phone pictures, text messages, as well as videos, were provided to the district for investigation. MSCEA said the messages were sent to teachers.

“The teacher from Kingsbury brought it,” said Williams. "All she wanted was out. She said, ‘I don’t want to go back.’”

Williams said the evidence was taken to the Shelby County School District about two months ago. He said it’s mindboggling the matter has taken this long to be resolved.

“I thought that they would be quickly resolved and not dragged out as long as they have been. I don’t know why they have not been.”

The Shelby County School District sent a statement saying that, "We are aware of the allegations involving employees of Melrose and Kingsbury high schools. The matters are under review.”

“I just hope the district owns up to its responsibility and does what needs to be done for the sake of education and the advancement of children in this community," Williams said.