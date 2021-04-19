Two schools to close, five new schools to be built under proposal by Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — While thousands of students recently returned to in-person learning at many Shelby County Schools , students of two schools soon may be forced to attend a different school.

In a plan dubbed “Reimagining 901,” SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray outlined his vision that the district says will “transform the educational experience for students in every school community in Shelby County Schools.” Part of that transformation includes closing two schools, Shady Grove Elementary and Northwest Prep. While those students would attend different schools, five new schools would be built in Frayser, Treadwell, Orange Mound, Southeast, and Raleigh. Also, new additions would be built at thirteen schools, and several other schools would receive upgrades and enhancements.