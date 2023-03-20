U of M names David Russomanno as Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost

David Russomanno has been the dean of the Purdue School of Engineering and Technology at Indiana University — Purdue University Indianapolis since 2010.

A special meeting was called on Monday at the University of Memphis (U of M) to name David J. Russomanno as the school's new Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost.

Starting July 1, Russomanno is returning to the university where he once was a faculty member. He was a Founding Fellow of the FedEx Institute of Technology and has served, since 2010, as dean of the Purdue School of Engineering and Technology at Indiana University — Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

His responsibilities there included overseeing four research centers of excellence and seven academic departments with both 21 undergraduate and 13 graduate degree programs.

Russomanno also taught at IUPUI, becoming a tenured professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering, a graduate faculty professor in the Purdue University Graduate School and an adjunct professor in the Indiana University Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering.

U of M President Bill Hardgrave said he is "very excited" to welcome David Russomanno back to the University of Memphis.

“He brings an exceptional track record and reputation as a leader in higher education," Hardgrave said. "His expertise and institutional knowledge from the many years he spent as a faculty member on our campus will serve our University well as he assumes this position.”

At U of M, Russomanno held the R. Eugene Smith Professorship, received the Herff College Outstanding Faculty Research Award and Outstanding Faculty Teaching Award.

He was honored in 2019 with the Indiana University Bicentennial Medal for broadening the reach of IU around the state, nation and world.