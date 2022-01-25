U of M's online programs ranked No. 1 in Tennessee for third straight year

The university is ranked in the top 150 schools nationally in nine categories by U.S. News and World Report.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis is the highest-ranked institution in Tennessee for the third-straight year by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 rankings of online programs.

The university is ranked in the top 150 in nine categories nationally, including six in the top 30.

Undergraduate Psychology is ranked No. 18 followed by Best Online Criminal Justice at No. 22, Best Online Education for Veterans at No. 28, Best Online Bachelor’s Program for Veterans at No. 28, Best Online MBA for Veterans at No. 29, Undergraduate Business at No. 30 and Best Online Nursing at No. 38.

The U of M is now ranked in the top 50 in the Best Online Bachelor’s category at No. 44 and achieved its highest ranking for Best Online MBA at No. 42. In addition, Memphis improved its ranking year-to-year in every single category except one.

“We are honored to receive even more national recognition on what the University of Memphis is continuing to achieve,” said university president M. David Rudd. “It is tremendous that we continue to climb in the U.S. News & World Report Rankings for the third consecutive year as well as once again being ranked as the No. 1 institution in the State of Tennessee."

The U of M is ranked No. 1 in Tennessee in 10 rankings.