UA names Charles F. Robinson next chancellor

Charles F. Robinson has served as interim chancellor since Joseph Steinmetz resigned in 2021.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas (U of A) has selected its next chancellor.

The Board of Trustees of the U of A approved the selection of Charles F. Robinson, Ph.D., as the next chancellor of the Fayetteville campus.



Following its regular executive session, the board voted unanimously to appoint Robinson, who has served as interim chancellor since Aug. 16, 2021, to a three-year employment term as chancellor.

Joseph E. Steinmetz stepped down from his position as chancellor on June 18, 2021. He had held the position since 2016.

“Dr. Robinson has proven to be a very good steward of the university and its Land-grant mission during his time as interim Chancellor,” Bobbitt said. “He now has the opportunity to cast a broader vision for advancing the university as a leading public research university in the region and raising its status on the national stage. He has a unique ability to inspire others and to relate to the many different constituencies across the university, and I look forward to working with him to help make his tenure as Chancellor a success.”

Robinson says he is eager to get to work.

"I'm looking forward to serving our campus in its entirety and greatly appreciate the support and confidence shown in me to be a good steward of the Land-grant mission," Robinson said.

He has served in numerous roles at the U of A during the past 23 years, beginning as an assistant professor of history in 1999 and including director of the African and African American Studies Program, vice provost for diversity, vice chancellor for student affairs, and as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs.

“This is a dream job for me to be able to serve my institution in this role, he said.”

“I came here as an assistant professor, I had no idea really what a Chancellor did. And I didn't think about being Chancellor, I just thought about being a good teacher, a good researcher, and doing the best I could to grow my career," he said.

During his time at the U of A, he has led several projects focused on student recruitment and success, including a college readiness program for underrepresented students, a major restructuring of the Division of Student Affairs, and a $10 million scholarship effort for first-generation, low-income Arkansans.

Robinson is the first black chancellor in university history and is happy to be a part of history. He plans to continue to be a positive person bringing a lot of energy.

“I believe the glass is always half full. And you can achieve anything that you put your mind and heart and spirit behind and have a good plan. And if you're willing to work hard, you can achieve it. And so I intend to try to live that every day,” he said.

Robinson holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Houston, a master’s degree in history from Rice University, and a doctorate in history from the University of Houston.

