University of Memphis announces grant for new University High School on campus this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis is opening a new high school on campus this fall. Monday, the school announced it received a $445,000 grant to support the opening.

The U of M said the new school launch grant comes from NewSchools Venture Fund, which supports the creation of innovative schools across the country.

U of M leaders said University High School will open on campus in the Orgel Educational Center in the fall with its first class of 100 freshmen.

It’s the latest in the U of M’s expanding schools curriculum, which include the Lipman Early Learning & Research Center, the Campus School, University Middle, and partnerships with the Porter Leath University of Memphis Early Childhood Academy in Orange Mound and the Harwood Center. Altogether, the schools serve more than 1,000 local students and provide teacher training and researcg experience for U of M students and staff.

The U of M said the University Schools do not have an academic requirement for admission but are consistently some of the highest-performing academic schools in the city.

U of M leaders said the high school’s students will graduate with between 15 and 36 hours of college credit, at no cost to their families.

“University High is a critical piece of our school compendium, rounding out our goal of providing a high-quality educational experience for children at every level of their educational journey,” said Dr. Sally Parish, UofM associate vice president for Educational Initiatives, in a news release. “One of the most unique aspects of University High is the incredible access and preparation it provides for our students. We are removing traditional barriers many students experience when trying to access a college education, and what better place to do that than at the University of Memphis.”

University High is set to open for its first day of classes on Aug. 8, 2022.