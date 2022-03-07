University of Memphis named among top military friendly schools for eighth straight year

Two years ago, the UofM was ranked No. 9 nationally on the list.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has been named among the top Military Friendly Schools for the eighth straight year, as the university received Gold recognition for 2022-23.

According to a release, the list honors the top colleges, universities and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace military service members and veterans as students and ensure their success on campus.

The UofM's military-friendly features include a Veterans and Military Student Service Center which helps veterans and military service members with the transition from a military environment to an academic community. Those services include a wide range of online courses through UofM Global, participation in the Yellow Ribbon Program, seamless transfer of credits from community colleges, and three ROTC programs – Army, Navy and Air Force.

The Memphis area is also home to Naval Support Activity Mid-South and its military community.

In 2019, the UofM announced it would accept the Folds of Honor scholarship, a $5,000 annual award, as payment in full for tuition. The scholarship supports higher education for spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. The UofM is the first institution of higher learning nationally to partner with Folds of Honor.

The UofM was ranked No. 9 nationally on the Military Friendly Schools list two years ago.