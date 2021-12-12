University of Memphis sets winter commencement for December 12, 2021

The U of M said 1,680 graduates will be recognized at two ceremonies – one at noon and the other at 4:00 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has scheduled its winter commencement ceremonies for December 12, 2021, at FedExForum.

Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will be the commencement speaker, and he is also receiving an honorary degree of “Doctor of Letters.”

The noon commencement will be for those with the Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, College of Arts & Sciences, College of Professional & Liberal Studies, Loewenberg College of Nursing, and Doctoral and Master candidates from these groups.

The 4 p.m. commencement will be for those with the College of Communication and Fine Arts, College of Education, College of Health Sciences, Fogelman College of Business & Economics, Herff College of Engineering, Kemmons Wilson School of Hospitality and Resort Management, School of Communication Sciences and Disorders, School of Public Health, and Doctoral and Master Candidates from these groups.

The university said of the more than 1.600 degrees to be awarded, 1,119 are Bachelor’s, 101 Graduate Certificates, nine Law, 46 Doctoral, and 405 Master’s.

Graduates and guests must arrive one hour before the ceremony for lineup. The university said you are encouraged to arrive in the parking areas 90 minutes before each ceremony to help with traffic flow.

Masks and vaccines are not required, but masks are still recommended.