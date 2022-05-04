Here's what you need to know before Saturday's University of Memphis commencement ceremonies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis will hold three commencement ceremonies for spring 2022 graduates this Saturday, May 7, 2022.
The U of M said a record 2,713 graduates will take part, the largest in-person participating class in one-semester. School officials said 1,758 are Bachelor’s, 115 Graduate Certificates, six Undergraduate Certificates, 111 Law, 71 Doctoral, 648 Master’s, and four Specialists.
The ceremonies are set for 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. at FedExForum. Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and chief executive officer of ALSAC, will be the commencement speaker.
The 10 a.m. ceremony includes the College of Comunication & Fine Arts (CCFA), College of Health Sciences, Kemmons Wilson School of Hospitality & Resort Management, Loewenberg College of Nursing, School of Communication Sciences and Disorders, School of Public Health, and Doctoral and Master’s candidates in these areas.
The 1:30 pm commencement includes the College of Professional & Liberal Studies, Fogelman College of Business & Economics, Herff College of Engineering, and Doctoral and Master’s candidates in these areas.
The 5 p.m. commencement includes the College of Arts & Sciences, College of Education, and Doctoral and Master’s and specialists candidates in these areas.
Here’s what graduates and guests need to know:
- Those attending should arrive 90 minutes before each ceremony to help with traffic flow.
- Graduates and guests must arrive one hour before each ceremony for lineup.
- There are no masks or vaccine requirements, but masks are still recommended.