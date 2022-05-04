x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Here's what you need to know before Saturday's University of Memphis commencement ceremonies

The ceremonies are set for 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. at FedExForum.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis will hold three commencement ceremonies for spring 2022 graduates this Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The U of M said a record 2,713 graduates will take part, the largest in-person participating class in one-semester. School officials said 1,758 are Bachelor’s, 115 Graduate Certificates, six Undergraduate Certificates, 111 Law, 71 Doctoral, 648 Master’s, and four Specialists.

The ceremonies are set for 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. at FedExForum. Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and chief executive officer of ALSAC, will be the commencement speaker.

The 10 a.m. ceremony includes the College of Comunication & Fine Arts (CCFA), College of Health Sciences, Kemmons Wilson School of Hospitality & Resort Management, Loewenberg College of Nursing, School of Communication Sciences and Disorders, School of Public Health, and Doctoral and Master’s candidates in these areas.

The 1:30 pm commencement includes the College of Professional & Liberal Studies, Fogelman College of Business & Economics, Herff College of Engineering, and Doctoral and Master’s candidates in these areas.

The 5 p.m. commencement includes the College of Arts & Sciences, College of Education, and Doctoral and Master’s and specialists candidates in these areas.

Here’s what graduates and guests need to know:

  • Those attending should arrive 90 minutes before each ceremony to help with traffic flow.
  • Graduates and guests must arrive one hour before each ceremony for lineup.
  • There are no masks or vaccine requirements, but masks are still recommended.

RELATED: It's time again to start thinking about school immunizations for children

RELATED: Whitehaven High School's million dollar scholar receives more than $8M in scholarships

RELATED: Three University of Mississippi students named Goldwater Scholars

RELATED: Three Memphis area colleges rank in top 10 of Best Value Colleges in Tennessee

More Videos

In Other News

How a Memphis organization is getting more men of color into the field of education