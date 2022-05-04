Here's what you need to know before Saturday's University of Memphis commencement ceremonies

The ceremonies are set for 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. at FedExForum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis will hold three commencement ceremonies for spring 2022 graduates this Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The U of M said a record 2,713 graduates will take part, the largest in-person participating class in one-semester. School officials said 1,758 are Bachelor’s, 115 Graduate Certificates, six Undergraduate Certificates, 111 Law, 71 Doctoral, 648 Master’s, and four Specialists.

The ceremonies are set for 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. at FedExForum. Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and chief executive officer of ALSAC, will be the commencement speaker.

The 10 a.m. ceremony includes the College of Comunication & Fine Arts (CCFA), College of Health Sciences, Kemmons Wilson School of Hospitality & Resort Management, Loewenberg College of Nursing, School of Communication Sciences and Disorders, School of Public Health, and Doctoral and Master’s candidates in these areas.

The 1:30 pm commencement includes the College of Professional & Liberal Studies, Fogelman College of Business & Economics, Herff College of Engineering, and Doctoral and Master’s candidates in these areas.

The 5 p.m. commencement includes the College of Arts & Sciences, College of Education, and Doctoral and Master’s and specialists candidates in these areas.

Here’s what graduates and guests need to know:

Those attending should arrive 90 minutes before each ceremony to help with traffic flow.

Graduates and guests must arrive one hour before each ceremony for lineup.

There are no masks or vaccine requirements, but masks are still recommended.