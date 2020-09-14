University of Memphis continues to move up among top public universities rankings

In this year’s rankings for top public universities, the UofM climbed nine spots.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis continues moving up among top public universities in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings and is ranked in the top tier for national universities for the second consecutive year.

“Being ranked in the top tier for public universities each of the past two years demonstrates where the University of Memphis is heading,” said UofM President M. David Rudd. “It is a testament to the impressive and impactful work of so many talented people on our campus and in our community.

“The USNWR rankings are highly visible and arguably the single most frequently used resource by students and parents when making a decision on where to attend college. The upward trajectory of our University the past few years has been impressive, and the future is exciting. Given the talent of our faculty, the remarkable impact of their research, and our important role in the Memphis community, we’re confident in our ability to gain increasing national recognition and move up in a number of rankings.”

The UofM ranked 98th in Top Performers in Social Mobility. This ranking measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants. The UoM’s inclusion in the top 100 for this metric is a statement that it excels in graduating students who have financial need in a timely manner.

The University of Memphis has been ranked among the world’s top universities for the first time in the 2021 Times Higher Education World University Rankings and is only one of three honored in the State of Tennessee.