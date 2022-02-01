UofM gets $3.8M grant from National Science Foundation

NSF is providing more than $29 million in scholarships over the next five years to eight universities.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Department of Computer Science has received a $3.8 million grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation to address the growing national demand for cybersecurity professionals.

According to a release, the five-year project, called “CyberCorps Scholarship for Service: Developing the Cybersecurity Workforce in West Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas” will recruit four cohorts of scholars from the Department of Computer Science, Department of Business Information Technology, College of Engineering, Department of Criminal Justice and other UofM units.

Priority will be given to underrepresented students such as women, minorities, and veterans.

The CyberCorps SFS includes:

Up to three years of support for undergraduate and graduate (MS or PHD) education

Academic-year stipends of $25,000 per year for undergraduate students and $34,000 per year for graduate students

Tuition and education-related fees (excluding items such as meal plans, housing or parking)

Professional allowance of $6,000 for the SFS Job Fair and related expenses such as travel and professional certification

Participation in virtual and in-person job fairs in Washington, D.C.

Post-graduation government service requirement for a period equivalent to the length of the scholarship

Principal investigator Kan Yang is leading the project with fellow professors Dipankar Dasgupta, Myounggyu Won and Amy Cook as co-PIs.

“The SFS scholarship provides a competitive financial package to our students, however, SFS scholars also have post-graduation government service requirement for a period equivalent to the length of the scholarship,” said Yang. “If one fails to fulfill this service obligation, students must pay back to the U.S. government as a loan."

NSF is providing more than $29 million in scholarships over the next five years to eight universities. These new grantees join the current 82 universities that are part of the NSF CyberCorps Scholarship for Service program, representing 37 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.