University of Memphis could suspend diversity training due to President Trump's executive order

The U of M said that the order applies to them because it receives federal funding.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis is recommending all diversity training during the fall semester be suspended per an executive order by President Trump.

Based on the order’s recommendation, any department within the university would have to suspend diversity efforts or submit them for review.

Last month, President Trump signed the executive order to end trainings that seem to focus on the belief that America is a racist and sexist country, and that racial and sexual identities are more important than being human beings.

