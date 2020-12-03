University of Memphis extends Spring Break - classes resume March 23: University Schools to close until March 30

The news comes after Shelby County Schools announced it would extend Spring Break through March 30th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Add the University of Memphis to the growing list of schools that are making changes amid concerns over COVID-19.

The U of M announced Thursday that effective immediately, Spring Break is extended an additional week at the University to allow classes to transition to remote learning. Classes will resume March 23rd.

The U of M’s University Schools, which impacts the Early Learning & Research Center, Campus School, and University Middle, will follow the Shelby County Schools closures beginning Friday, March 13, and returning Monday, March 30th.

Statement regarding University Schools:

March 12 - University Schools Closure

Dear University Schools families, faculty and staff,

As you may have read this morning, Shelby County Schools has announced that all classes will be cancelled for two weeks, beginning Friday, March 13, through Friday, March 27. Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 30. Our University Schools will adhere to this closure and will also plan to reopen on Monday, March 30. This will impact our Early Learning & Research Center, Campus School and University Middle.

As shared in the message from Shelby County Schools, there have not been any risks to schools identified by the Health Department. However, due to national developments and rapidly changing conditions regarding the spread of COVID-19, Superintendent Ray, our School Board and District leadership believe this is the most responsible course of action at this time. University leadership supports this course of action and will use this time to further deep clean and disinfect our schools in anticipation of our students return. We will utilize inclement weather days to offset the closure and will continue to work closely with our district colleagues and Health Department officials to monitor the situation in Shelby County.

You can find helpful information and resources about COVID-19, including facts from the Health Department and CDC, handwashing tips and other general guidelines for virus prevention, on the UofM website at memphis.edu/coronavirusupdates and via the Shelby County Schools website at www.scsk12/coronavirusfacts. The Health Department has also launched a hotline number for questions about COVID-19: 901.692.7523. The number is staffed during regular business hours, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As you know, this is a continuously evolving situation. We will remain in touch should any additional updates become available. Please know the health and well-being of your child is a concern we share, and we will continue to make decisions with their best interest in mind.

-Sally G. Parish, Associate Vice President for Educational Initiatives

COVID-19 Campus Communication Dear Campus Community: We continue to coordinate with local, state and federal entities regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus). In an effort to reduce risk on our campus and protect the health and safety of our community, we are taking a number of actions designed to help limit coronavirus exposure.

Statement regarding University of Memphis classes:

March 12 - Spring Break Extended to Allow for Transition to Remote Learning

Dear Campus Community:

We continue to coordinate with local, state and federal entities regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus). In an effort to reduce risk on our campus and protect the health and safety of our community, we are taking a number of actions designed to help limit coronavirus exposure. To be clear, there are no confirmed cases on our campus. As reported by the City of Memphis, however, there are cases in the broader Memphis community.

Effective immediately, spring break is extended for students for an additional week, through March 22 with classes beginning again on Monday, March 23. The University will remain open. Recognizing that campus housing and dining are essential for a large number of our students, these facilities will also remain open. Specific cleaning and social distancing guidelines will be shared with those utilizing University housing and dining facilities. Guidelines are available for students returning from travel, including any indicated need for evaluation through our Health Center and any potential for quarantine. Guidelines and other FAQs are available on our website, FAQs related to Coronavirus, and additional information will follow.

As faculty and staff return to campus on Monday, March 16, the additional time will allow for preparation and transition to remote and virtual learning for the majority of courses and educational activities for the remainder of the spring semester. Any exceptions regarding some smaller classes with unique demands, laboratories and some performing arts instruction to continue with limited face-to-face contact are at the discretion of the Provost and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Instructors are expected to communicate with students in their courses via email and provide detailed instructions for next steps by close of business on Friday, March 20. These instructional changes will remain in place through the end of the spring semester. As classroom instruction transitions to online or remote alternatives for the remainder of the semester, students are encouraged to return home.

Consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, University-sponsored events (i.e. outside of academic instruction) with more than 150 attendees need to be postponed, cancelled or reconfigured as to minimize large gatherings. In cases where larger gatherings do occur, advance cleaning and other health guidance will be followed. This does not include intercollegiate athletics. Those events are being coordinated with guidance from the American Athletic Conference and NCAA.

The campus is not closing. Buildings will remain open, and day-to-day campus operations will continue. There will likely be some limitations in operations and services, however, as there will be a need for remote operations of some units.

Today, in a proactive step to ensure the safety of our students and staff, Shelby County Schools announced that all classes will be canceled for two weeks, beginning Friday, March 13, through Friday, March 27. Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 30. University Middle, Campus School and the Early Learning Research Center will adhere to this closure and our University Schools families, faculty and staff will receive additional information via email this morning.

Even though we do not have any active coronavirus cases on our campus, we believe the steps summarized are consistent with current local, state and federal health guidance and will help reduce risks and protect our community.

It is anticipated that summer sessions will occur as originally planned and scheduled. We will continue to provide regular updates. You can track all available information at the following link: memphis.edu/coronavirusupdates

We recognize that implementing these changes mid-way through a semester with limited notice will create an array of challenges, but we appreciate your patience and cooperation, recognizing the serious nature of the current circumstances. It has never been more important that we work together and appreciate that each of us are critical to achieving our mission. The safety and security of our campus community is our top priority.

-Dr. M. David Rudd, UofM President

Coronavirus in Context:

The majority of people who have coronavirus will get better without any long-term effects, according to an Oregon doctor. About 80% of cases tend to be mild. In these cases, symptoms diminish over five to seven days, although people are still capable of transmitting the disease. But there are many people with a higher risk of having a more severe disease if they are diagnosed with coronavirus, including those with heart disease, diabetes, asthma and other vascular disease problems.

Also, most children who get it have mild symptoms.

WHO officials said March 9 that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Patients are typically released when they test negative twice for the virus within 24 hours, meaning they’re no longer carrying the virus, although some countries may be using a slightly different definition, that may include when people have no more respiratory symptoms or a clear CT scan.

The World Health Organization said it could take considerably longer for people to be “recovered,” depending on the severity of disease.

Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief, said it can take up to six weeks for people to fully recover from COVID-19 infections, which could include pneumonia and other respiratory problems in serious cases. He said the numbers of reported patients have not always been systematically provided to World Health Organization although the U.N. health agency is asking every country with cases for further information.

To put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually.