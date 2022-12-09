What students & guests need to know for Sunday's University of Memphis commencement ceremonies

The University of Memphis’ winter commencement ceremonies are set for Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at FedExForum. They are set for noon and 4 p.m. and will be streamed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis’ commencement ceremonies are set for Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at FedExForum. They are set for noon and 4 p.m.

1,744 students will graduate, and among those are 21 Memphis Tiger student-athletes representing nine sports programs. Of the more than 1,700 degrees to be awarded, 1,143 are Bachelor’s, 96 Graduate Certificates, one Law, 24 Doctoral, and 480 Master’s.

The Honorable Justice Holly Kirby, who became the first graduate of the University of Memphis to serve on the Tennessee Supreme Court, will be the commencement speaker. She became the first woman in state history to serve on the Tennessee Court of Appeals at the age of 38 in 1995.

The graduation ceremonies will be streamed live,

The noon ceremony can be streamed at https://youtu.be/P56XaqelbCk or watch below.

The 4 p.m. ceremony can be streamed at https://youtu.be/AomDXsS6WFk or watch below.

What graduates and family need to know

All graduates and guests must arrive one hour prior for lineup. The U of M encourages folks to arrive in the parking areas 90 minutes before each ceremony to help with traffic flow.

Doors open at 11 a.m. for graduates and guests for the noon commencement. It includes the School of Communication Sciences and Disorders, College of Arts & Sciences, College of Education, College of Professional & Liberal Studies, Loewenberg College of Nursing and Doctoral and Master Candidates from these groups.

Doors open at 3 p.m. for graduates and guests for the 4 p.m. commencement. It includes College of Communication and Fine Arts (CCFA), College of Health Sciences, Fogelman College of Business & Economics, Herff College of Engineering, Kemmons Wilson School of Hospitality and Resort Management, School of Public Health and Doctoral and Master Candidates from these groups.

Tickets are not required, and the event is free and open to the public.