University of Memphis graduates will have an in-person commencement ceremony, just a little bit different than usual

Graduates from Spring, Summer, and Fall 2020 will be recognized at this graduation at the Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The University of Memphis will recognize graduates from spring, summer and fall 2020 with three commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Tickets are required to attend with all participating graduates granted six tickets, which are provided at the drive-thru cap and gown pick up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24. In accordance with the latest guidelines from the Shelby County Health Department, all graduates and attendees must wear a mask and seating will be socially distanced.

For all three ceremonies, graduates and guests must arrive ONE hour before the ceremony start time. Graduates and attendees must also abide by the Liberty Bowl's clear-bag policy.

The first ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. for all doctoral degrees, the Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law and undergraduates who are receiving or received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Arts & Sciences, Loewenberg College of Nursing and Kemmons Wilson School of Hospitality and Resort Management.

The second will begin at noon for undergraduates who are receiving or received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts, College of Professional & Liberal Studies, Fogelman College of Business & Economics and Herff College of Engineering.

The final ceremony begins at 3 p.m. for all master’s degrees and undergraduates who are receiving or received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Education and College of Health Sciences.

If there is inclement weather or heavy rain on Nov. 28, ceremonies will move to Sunday, Nov. 29. If there is inclement weather both days, it is not possible to reschedule due to unavailability at the Liberty Bowl.

The UofM will also host an online fall commencement ceremony Sunday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. via the University of Memphis Commencement Office YouTube.