University of Memphis launches new research center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has launched the Center for Community Research and Evaluation (CCRE), a social science research center. The mission of CCRE is to provide interdisciplinary social science research and evaluation support for community-based projects.

"We’re excited to announce the formation of the Center for Community Research and Evaluation in the College of Arts & Sciences,” said Dr. Wesley James, executive director of CCRE and associate professor of Sociology. “We have years of expertise in helping nonprofit and community organizations strengthen their data collection and evaluation practices, and we look forward to the opportunity to partner with others in the years to come.”

CCRE’s interdisciplinary team of social scientists leverages the power of data and scientific methodology to support important community projects. With years of experience in helping nonprofit and community-based organizations identify and convey the impact of their efforts, the team offers services covering every step of the formative and evaluative process, including proposal development, data strategy, collection, analysis, visualization and reporting.

The Center has already contracted with Delta Health Alliance of Stoneville, Miss., and with CAESER (Center for Applied Earth Science and Engineering Research) at the UofM.

CCRE offers social scientific, analytical and data strategy expertise for both large and small projects. The range of services includes: proposal development, research design, data analytics, survey implementation, mixed-methods research, data visualization and reporting and consulting services.

“CCRE is committed to helping build the scientific capacity of local community organizations,” said James.