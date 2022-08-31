3 UofM nursing students selected for $10,000 BlueCross Power of We Scholarships

The scholarships are from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee's Foundation for Leadership and Academics.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three University of Memphis students in the Loewenberg College of Nursing have been selected among six recipients in the state to each receive $10,000 scholarships for the 2022 BlueCross Power of We Scholarships from the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.

According to the university, the three UofM students include Destiny Bryant, a senior nursing major from Nashville; Audra Grace Crutchfield, a junior nursing major from Memphis; and Tzipora Hunter-Davis, a senior nursing major from Nashville.

“LCON has the best and brightest students, and seeing them continuously achieve greatness in leadership, community health and academics is rewarding,” said Dr. Linda Haddad, dean of the UofM’s Loewenberg College of Nursing. “I am very proud of our LCON students for receiving the 2022 BlueCross Power of We Scholarship. It is a noteworthy accomplishment.”

Since 2013, the BlueCross Foundation has awarded the scholarships to help increase representation in Tennessee’s health care workforce and address health disparities minority groups face. To date, the foundation has awarded $345,000 in scholarships to 38 students.