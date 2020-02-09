University of Memphis got its first world ranking

“Consequently, these rankings provide proof that the University of Memphis is recognized on both a national and worldwide stage,” says Dr. Colton Cockrum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has been ranked among the world’s top universities for the first time in the 2021 Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education World University Rankings and is only one of three honored in the State of Tennessee, it was announced Wednesday.

The University of Memphis, Vanderbilt University and the University of Tennessee are the only Tennessee universities ranked among the 181 U.S. institutions ranked globally.

In addition, the 2019 rankings by U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) ranked the University of Memphis in the top tier for public universities at No. 135. Only two other Tennessee public universities are ranked in the top tier – the University of Tennessee and Tennessee Tech. The 2020 USNWR rankings will be made public in a few weeks.

“With its recent ranking in the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education World University Rankings, the University of Memphis is being recognized for the continued efforts it has made to improve quality,” said Dr. Colton Cockrum, UofM assistant vice provost. “Consequently, these rankings provide proof that the University of Memphis is recognized on both a national and worldwide stage.”

Great to see U of M enter the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education World Rankings for the first time.

Joining Vanderbilt and UTK as the only TN universities among the 181 US colleges/universities ranked globally.https://t.co/7Fdh7mI7EQ via @THEuniadvice — Dr. M. David Rudd (@UofMemphisPres) September 2, 2020

In its 17th year, the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education World University Rankings continues to be the leading initiative underpinning Higher Education excellence. This year, it published a ranking of 1,527 institutions from 93 countries, drawing on data points on almost 2,000 of the world’s leading research universities and more than 22,000 academic reputation survey responses. The exercise also analyses 13.6 million research publications and over 86 million citations over five years, based on bibliometric data from Elsevier.

Enrollment for the fall 2020 semester is 22,385, a 2.5% increase year-over-year from last year’s 22,152, marking the first time the University had exceeded 22,000 since 2012.