University of Memphis releases academic calendar for fall semester

President Dr. M. David Rudd made the announcement on Twitter Friday afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the University of Memphis phases reopening, the official start date for students has been announced.

Students will return to campus on Monday, August 17, one week earlier than originally planned. University of Memphis president Dr. M. David Rudd announced more changes via twitter.

In addition to the early start, there will be an early end to the semester.

Classes will end Tuesday, November 24 after a week of final exams.

The changes will allow for students to complete all coursework and final exams before the Thanksgiving holiday.

U of M will not have fall break this semester, but will observe Labor Day.