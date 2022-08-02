University of Memphis summer commencement set for August 6

The U of M said 766 graduates will be recognized at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at FedExForum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has set the date for its summer 2022 commencement ceremony.

The U of M said 766 graduates will be recognized at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at FedExForum. Officials said of the degrees awarded, 413 are Bachelor’s, 51 Graduate Certificates, three Law, 66 Doctoral, and are 233 Master’s.

Dr. Lan Wang, professor and chair for the Department of Computer Science & Willard R. Sparks Eminent Faculty Award recipient for 2022, will be the commencement speaker.

Attendees don’t need a ticket and it is open to the public.

What to know before you go: