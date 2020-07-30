University of Memphis to begin classes virtually August 17th

University leaders say they will reassess in September to determine if that will change.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis announced Thursday that classes will begin August 17, 2020 for the fall semester, and they will be done virtually.

University leaders say they will discuss again in September to determine if they can move to in-person or a hybrid learning situation. They say the decision will be based on health data.

According to the U of M.s announcement, “As was the case in the spring semester, and has been the case throughout these summer months, some face-to-face instruction will continue on campus that is simply not possible to conduct virtually. This includes some laboratories, clinical training, arts/music and engineering courses. All face-to-face instruction will be conducted in small numbers and follow our carefully developed guidelines and protocols outlined in our return to campus plan available on our Coronavirus Updates page.

Both the State of Tennessee and the City of Memphis have moved forward with phased reopening plans. Each step we take will be consistent with the best health guidance available, along with state and local plans.”