University of Memphis to celebrate spring 2020 graduates online

May 9th, graduates will be able to view commencement messages and video online.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Although the University of Memphis won’t be able to celebrate spring commencement in the traditional manner, there are some noteworthy milestones to be celebrated. Among these are:

The total number of degrees and certificates is 2,592, the largest graduating class on record;

16 undergraduates who have attained a perfect 4.0 GPA during their undergraduate studies, the highest on record for one semester;

A record number of doctoral degrees will be awarded – 109;

Almost 900 students earned academic honors distinction – summa, magna or cum laude; and

38 military veterans will graduate.

Graduates represent 42 states and 32 countries. Thirty-four percent of graduates have identified as first-generation.

Scheduled participating seniors and other graduates have been invited to take part in an online commencement/celebration, being hosted in partnership with Marching Order, a company which uses technology to enhance graduation ceremonies. These students were invited to upload a photo of themselves and include a personal message. A file will be created for each participant, and on May 9, they can log into the site to view a commencement video. They will be able to download their image to share on social media.

“We understand how important commencement is for students and their families,” said Vanessa Muldrow, director of Commencement and Academic Special Events. “It is more than a party. It is a celebration of hard work, determination and sacrifice. While we cannot be together in person yet, we hope this brings some joy to our graduates and their families. Whether in person or online, these students should be celebrated, and it is our pleasure to find a way to do this.”

Spring graduates also will be invited to participate in a traditional ceremony once it is safe to schedule one.