University of Memphis to hold commencement ceremonies May 8th at Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis will recognize 2,680 graduates from spring 2021 with four commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 8, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Tickets are required to attend with all participating graduates granted eight tickets. In accordance with the latest guidelines from the Shelby County Health Department, all graduates and attendees must wear a mask and seating will be socially distanced.

For all four ceremonies, graduates and guests must arrive ONE hour before the ceremony start time. Graduates and attendees must also abide by the Liberty Bowl's clear-bag policy.

The first ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. for undergraduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, Loewenberg College of Nursing, Kemmons Wilson School of Hospitality & Resort Management and Herff College of Engineering.

The second will begin at 1 p.m. for undergraduates from the Fogelman College of Business & Economics, College of Professional & Liberal Studies, College of Education and College of Communication and Fine Arts (CCFA).

The third ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. for undergraduates from the College of Health Sciences AND ALL Doctoral Degrees AND ALL Masters and Specialists Degrees.

The final ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. for Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law graduates.

If there is inclement weather or heavy rain on May 8, ceremonies will move to Sunday, May 9, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Security Checkpoints

All guests, including participating students/graduates, will go through Security Checkpoints to enter the field (graduates) and to enter the stadium (ticketed guests). The use of metal detection/hand wands will be a part of the security protocol for commencement attendees and guests and bags will also be checked. See above for more details. We recommend that all graduates and guests limit personal items.

No guests will be allowed to enter The North Tunnel. Only graduates can enter onto the Field.

