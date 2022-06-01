x
Education

UofM Board of Trustees announce no in-state tuition increase for 2022-23

The UofM's 1.5% average in-state tuition increase over the past eight years is the lowest in Tennessee.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the third time in five years, the University of Memphis will have no tuition increase for all in-state students for the 2022-23 academic year.

According to a release, the University will implement a nominal 1-2.16% increase for nonresident and international students. 

This year, based on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the general assembly's additional $90 million allocation into the funding formula for higher education, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission required a 0% undergraduate in-state tuition increase for all public institutions in the state.

The UofM's 1.5% average in-state tuition increase over the past eight years is the lowest in Tennessee. The University also announced no proposed mandatory fee increase at this time.

