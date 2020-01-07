University of Mississippi releases plan for returning students in fall

Students will have to comply with social distancing and wear masks on campus.

OXFORD, Miss — The University of Mississippi says it will welcome students back this fall with a strict plan in place for COVID-19 pandemic.

The university released the plan in detail Tuesday night. Some of the guidelines included are students wearing masks and complying with social distancing, and mandatory online COVID-19 training.

Classroom capacities will be reduced, and faculty will consider which courses should be held either face-to-face, online, or a hybrid.

If students or teachers on campus test positive, the university will send out a notification, and that classroom will be closed for 48 hours so the space can be cleaned.

Contact tracing will be done through the Mississippi State Health Department.

Officials say the current plan will be fluid and can change depending on health department updates.