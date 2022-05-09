UofM ranked safest large campus in Tennessee

This marks the seventh time in 10 years the UofM has ranked as the safest of the state’s 10 universities with a student population of more than 5,000.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the seventh time in 10 years the University of Memphis ranks as the safest large campus in the State of Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Crime on Campus Report, the UofM has consistently held one of the lowest reported crime rates among universities with a student population of more than 5,000.

Crime decreased 4% across all Tennessee colleges and universities in 2021. Incidents at UofM campuses decreased 14% from 8.1 per 1,000 student population to 6.9; the lowest since the University began tracking crimes per 1,000 in 2001.

The other Tennessee institutions ranged from 7.6 to 24.2 with a median of 13.3 last year.

“The University of Memphis continues to have a strong safety record by putting students first and making campus a safe and welcoming place to be,” said UofM President Bill Hardgrave. “It is tremendous and gratifying to know that the UofM has been ranked the safest large campus in Tennessee for seven of the last 10 years.”

UofM Police Services is a state-certified police agency, which gives officers and detectives enforcement powers anywhere in Memphis or Jackson's Lambuth campus to address and investigate all University-related issues.

The UofM has an instant emergency alert system which warns students about an incident. Students can also text police through the LiveSafe app for smartphones; and safety escorts are offered from dusk until dawn through the Tiger Escort Program.

The University has more than 800 cameras, both inside and outside of buildings, across its campuses. Additionally, the University employs Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design principles, examining lighting, landscaping, design features of new construction and maintaining a line of sight between pedestrian traffic and buildings to maximize safety.