UT business students partner with Procter & Gamble to help address global water crisis

A group of students gave presentations about delivering and cleaning water, helping make it more available across the world.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across the world, families and entire villages can struggle to find clean drinking water, leading to severe health impairments or even death.

As so many people struggle because water is not available, students at the University of Tennessee are helping improve companies' social responsibility programs. They gave presentations about the global water crisis as part of a course in corporate social responsibility.

Four students, — Kiley Dibble, Michael Rodriguez, Will Slate and Zach Yunger — showed how a water purification kit from Procter & Gamble can help ensure people have access to clean water as part of their presentation on social responsibility. They said that a child can drink clean water for an entire year using the kits, all for only $7.50.

Despite the low cost, Rodriguez noted that more people die worldwide from diseases caused by a lack of clean water than from HIV/AIDS and malaria combined.

Shipments of resources like the kits can be intercepted by tribal elders or government agencies because they can be considered more valuable than gold, according to a release from UT. However, the students said that P&G works with representatives from 150 organizations to ensure that the kits are delivered safely.

The corporate social responsibility course began with a student-led partnership with P&G in 2015. Now students also host events like six-kilometer walkathons, representing the length families usually need to go in order to obtain water, as well as present about social responsibility.

Students also take part in a research project as part of the course. Through the course, students can have a direct impact on corporate policy.

For example, after conducting surveys, they recommended P&G build its social media presence to improve awareness about its social responsibility programs.

Several corporate sponsors are involved in the course, officials said.