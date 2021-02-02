UT Southern reveals new mascot — Flame the Firehawk

The new mascot is a play on the college’s old mascot, Rowdy the Redhawk. Officials hope it will light their way as a part of UT.

PULASKI, Tenn. — Where there’s a Smoky, there’s usually fire.

When UT Southern joined the University of Tennessee System as its newest campus, officials needed a mascot that would spark inspiration. On Wednesday, they revealed that Flame the Firehawk would represent UT Southern athletics.

The new mascot was developed by Danny Wilson, a Knoxville-based illustrator. He created the concept and logo for UT Southern’s team — the Firehawks. Orange was added to the college’s existing palette of black and red.

“I am excited about the new feel of UT Southern athletics and starting out with a new mascot will bring excitement to the entire campus,” said Brandie Paul, UTS athletic director. “Flame the Firehawk will be a sure ‘fire’ hit.”

The campus was recently acquired by UT. Before that, the campus was Martin Methodist College and its mascot was Rowdy the Redhawk.

“The unveiling will start us off in a direction that will be new and invigorating,” said Paul. “Flame the Firehawk will light the way for a new spirit in our new UT family.”