860 graduate with degrees in medical fields during UTHSC commencement ceremonies

"I knew I would be a doctor, I just didn't know in what fashion; and the nursing profession really led me here,” said Briyanna Evans.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The next generation of medical professionals are taking their first steps into the world.

The University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Memphis held its commencement ceremonies Monday and Tuesday.

Degrees were awarded to 860 graduates in the following areas:

129 from the College of Health Professions

166 from the College of Medicine

178 from the College of Pharmacy

71 from the College of Nursing

29 from the College of Graduate Health Sciences

131 from the College of Dentistry

ABC24 spoke to a nursing graduate who said Tuesday that graduating was a dream come true.

“This is something that I've always wanted to do ever since I was little. I knew I would be a doctor, I just didn't know in what fashion; and the nursing profession really led me here,” said Briyanna Evans, who received a doctorate in nursing practice. “I'm so proud. And the best part about it is I know my family is proud of me too.”

During the ceremonies, the graduates were also be inducted into the University of Tennessee Alumni Association.