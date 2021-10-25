x
Education

Board: Vaccine required for most Mississippi university jobs

The order states contractors must be vaccinated by Dec. 8 unless they qualify for a medical, disability or religious exemption.
In this Nov. 21, 2016 photograph, a student walks across the University of Southern Mississippi School of Businesses in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Mississippi — Most employees at Mississippi’s eight public universities will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. 

The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning board of trustees took a vote on the same day the health department reported that Mississippi surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths. 

The board scheduled a special meeting to discuss a Sept. 9 executive order from President Joe Biden that requires employees who do work connected to federal contracts be vaccinated. 

The order states contractors must be vaccinated by Dec. 8 unless they qualify for a medical, disability or religious exemption. 

Mississippi universities have approximately 120 federal contracts totaling at least $271 million.

