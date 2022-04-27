Vice President Kamala Harris still scheduled to give TSU commencement address after testing positive for COVID-19

Harris is scheduled to deliver the undergraduate commencement address Saturday, May 7, 2022 on the TSU campus.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vice President Kamala Harris’ positive COVID-19 test isn’t stopping Tennessee State University’s plans for commencement.

School leaders said “the well-being of those attending is a top priority and guidelines were already planned prior to the announcement about the vice president’s positive test.”

“We wish Vice President Kamala Harris a full recovery and a negative test result that will allow her to give the Undergraduate Commencement keynote address,” said TSU President Glenda Glover in a news release. “I am communicating with her staff personally and will receive updates on her status. I know that she is looking forward to her time with the TSU family during her historic visit to our campus.”

The school said the event will continue with COVID-19 protocols that are currently in place and they will follow CDC guidelines.