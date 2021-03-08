Virtual Teaching Leads to School Academy

Some students in North Mississippi will be headed back to in-person school classrooms more equipped than when they were sent home for COVID.

CLARKSDALE, Miss — Christopher and Latasha Turner are married.

"We're both educators," said Turnerville Academy's Latasha Turner.

When COVID hit, that's exactly what they started doing: educating, teaching. But they started at home with their own children. That led to an academy opening. Let's break this down.

"We started the Turnerville Academy kind of by accident. When our children were not able to go to school because of the pandemic, we started working with them at home," said Latasha Turner.

Their oldest daughter took the skills she learned from her educator parents and began to teach her younger siblings. The siblings' classmates then wanted to know how they were doing so well with virtual learning. The classmates told their parents about what was going on in the Turner household. Thus, the tutoring academy was born in June of this year. The Turners' turned their Clarksdale, Mississippi home gym into classrooms.

If you have school supplies that you would like to donate, please contact us. We have a few parents/children who would... Posted by Turnerville Educational Resources on Saturday, July 31, 2021

Turnerville started with 6 children. A month later, it was sixteen (16).

"Ninety-eight (98) percent of the students who attended Turnerville Academy this summer showed significant progress. Ninety-nine (99) percent of these students had perfect attendance. They attended every day. And one hundred (100) percent of our parents had excellent participation," said Latasha Turner.

Today they continue to grow.

"We started with the elementary group, but we are looking to add more resources: ACT - preparing our children in high school so they can be more successful," said Turnerville Academy's Christopher Turner. "Adding more students and reaching more parents so we can equip our students and parents as we move back in the traditional setting of school."