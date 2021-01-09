Wanted: thoughtful and generous Mid-Southerners to help students in Shelby County Schools

The school district’s 4th Annual Necessity Drive provides an opportunity to support students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s more than one way to support students.

Shelby County Schools is giving people an easy and convenient way to help students. During the district’s 4th Annual Necessity Drive, items such as new toiletries and personal care items --including deodorant, sanitary napkins, and undergarments-- will be collected. The Necessity Drive is scheduled for Friday, September 17 from 4-6 p.m. at East High School.

If you are unable to drop items off then, you still can help by making a monetary donation via Cash App: $SUPPORTSCS or by clicking here.