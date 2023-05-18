G.W. Carver High students get suited up for graduation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — G.W. Carver High School students are looking sharp for graduation with help from Shelby County's Education and Youth Services Office.
Coordinator Dr. Bernard Williams says it's a part of their Project Stand mentoring program to help students who were involved in the juvenile justice system transition back into the community.
Thursday morning, they held their annual Suit and Dress Project, sponsored by Suits U.
Students got fitted into new suits and dresses to wear to their graduation ceremony Thursday evening at 6 p.m.