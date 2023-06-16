'We were disappointed' | MSCS interim superintendent addresses former board member's corruption allegations

Interim Superintendent Toni Williams says the district has an annual audit required by law and has nothing to hide.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tensions are rising between Memphis-Shelby County School board members and former Vice-Chair Sheleah Harris. Earlier this week, Harris leveled strong accusations around corruption against her former colleagues.

Harris arguably is having a "mic drop moment" by saying the MSCS School Board is corrupt in several ways.

At Tuesday's board meeting, Harris sent shockwaves through the room, announcing her resignation by saying 'This was the highest level of ignorance she's ever been a part of.'

Initially, it was thought the surprise announcement came from the ongoing superintendent search that's closing in on a year without success.

On Thursday night, Harris dropped a bomb in a letter to media outlets, alleging the board's and administrators' misconduct with contracts. She also wrote that the board chair, Althea Green, mishandled district funds.

The letter went on to state the proposed teacher salary schedule doesn't go far enough, and that the superintendent search was manipulated.

Interim Superintendent Toni Williams addressed those allegations with the media on a zoom call.

First, she addressed the claims on mishandling contracts.

"We have nothing to hide," Williams said. "We provided all of our contracts under $100,000, we provided all positions. Any requests from board members, specifically Ms. Harris, we have provided information to her, and so we had hoped during that time, if there was anything that was a concern we could provide her with clarity or just really started our own internal investigations if she had concerns specifically around those issues."

Harris called for an external audit on the district going back five years in her letter.

"It was a little disappointing for a board member that served on the board for three years not to know that we do an external audit every single year. It is paid by the Shelby County Commission, and it is a requirement by law that we have a external audit," Williams said.

Williams said her accusations about the superintendent search would have to be taken up with board members.

"She would have to explain her perspective on manipulation," Williams said. "I know — for me — just watching just as everyone else is watching the board over the last couple of weeks or a month or so, they've had about maybe three retreats where I saw they were properly communicating and expressing and defining what they wanted to see."

Williams stressed that elected officials have a duty to report allegations both internally and to the state's comptroller office.

The district sent an email to staff outlining the reporting process.

Williams encouraged Harris to do so, and agreed to cooperate if an investigation comes out of it.

Williams said the district provided board members with employees' contracts throughout the budget process and they had opportunities to voice concerns.

Williams highlighted in her Critical Needs Assessment that the audit showed their procurement process needed improvement.

She recommended to the district's internal audit department and to the two external accounting firms that it should move from under the operations department to the finance department.

Williams stood firmly that the district has nothing to hide.

"Ms. Harris has the opportunity to take the appropriate protocol and report as an elected official to the comptroller's department, and we want them to sort of take on that investigation from an independent standpoint," Williams said. "At that point, if they think that an investigation is necessary, we will cooperate and make sure we have the highest transparency working with them."