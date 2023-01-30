16-year-old charged with making false threats to West Collierville Middle and the Goddard School

Collierville detectives said they identified the 16-year-old as responsible for the call, and the teen faces charges related to terroristic threats.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police said a 16-year-old from Memphis is charged with making a false threat that forced students and staff at West Collierville Middle School to evacuate Monday morning.

Police told ABC24 that the ATF took lead on the investigation. Police said students were taken to Collierville Baptist Church.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Collierville Police a false phone threat was made to both West Collierville Middle and the Goddard School. They said Collierville detectives identified the 16-year-old as responsible for the call, and the teen faces charges in Shelby County Juvenile Court related to terroristic threats.

Collierville Schools issued the following statement: "Earlier this morning, West Collierville Middle School received a phone call threatening harm to the school. Representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are on campus and recommended an evacuation of the building. All students and staff are safe.