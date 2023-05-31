West Memphis School District announces new superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Memphis School District Board of Education announced they have selected the new Superintendent of Schools.
The Board agreed Tuesday night on Dr. Terrence A. Brown, one of the four finalists interviewed by the board members.
Dr. Brown is currently the Deputy Superintendent for the Forrest City School District. He will begin his new position with WMSD on July 1, 2023.
He previously served as a Regional Superintendent, Executive Director, high school principal, and middle school principal in Memphis, according to the board’s news release.
“I am honored to be selected by the Board of Education to serve as Superintendent of the West Memphis School District. The prospect of returning to my home town and leading our school district is not something that I take lightly. The kind words of support that I have received from members of the community are a source of encouragement. I know that there is work to be done and I am looking forward to beginning this journey,” said Dr. Brown.