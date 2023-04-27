West Memphis School District holds special meeting to discuss firing of superintendent

The board told parents and staff that Richard Atwill was fired without cause, and the termination agreement was not mutual.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Memphis School District is looking for a new leader after firing its superintendent last week.

Wednesday, the district held a meeting to discuss the board's decision to fire Richard Atwill. The board told parents and staff that Atwill was fired without cause, and the termination agreement was not mutual.

Several parents showed up at the meeting to voice their concerns to the district.

Board members promised they are working as fast as possible to hire a new replacement.

“What we chose to do in this instance, is try and get new leadership. We fired him without cause. And therefore, there is no further discussion into any reason we may or may not have,” said Joann Faulkner, WSMD School board member.