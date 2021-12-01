Westwood High School students in the Jobs for Tennessee Graduates program got a special visitor

“After reading an article in the Commercial Appeal, I realized that Jobs for Tennessee Graduates (JTG) was alive and well in the State of Tennessee. In one of my past lives, I had the opportunity to see the results of the work of Job Specialists in Memphis City and Shelby County Schools high schools. I was employed as a Job Specialist and maintained a 97% placement rate into jobs, technical training, college or a combination of the placement options for high school seniors. I personally observed the success, excitement and achievement. Those students are now still gainfully employed and excited when they see me in the public. They share their stories and are still appreciative of the support of the JTG program 38 years ago! I was so excited to contact JTG and encourage a fresh start in Shelby County. I cannot think of a better way to marry education and employment than JTG,” said Councilwoman Patrice Robinson.