Westwood High School students in the Jobs for Tennessee Graduates program got a special visitor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Across Tennessee, 99% of students who participant in Jobs for Tennessee Graduates (JTG) graduate from high school and more than 80% of those students go on to college, career or military after graduation.
Through this program, students have access to college and career preparation, pre-apprenticeships, apprenticeships, and job placement. Currently, JTG is only offered to students at Westwood High School, however ProGeny Place hopes to share the opportunity with more students in West TN.
Wednesday, students at Westwood High School that participate in the JTG program got a surprise visit from Memphis rapper Al Kapone after all the hard work they have done this semester.
“After reading an article in the Commercial Appeal, I realized that Jobs for Tennessee Graduates (JTG) was alive and well in the State of Tennessee. In one of my past lives, I had the opportunity to see the results of the work of Job Specialists in Memphis City and Shelby County Schools high schools. I was employed as a Job Specialist and maintained a 97% placement rate into jobs, technical training, college or a combination of the placement options for high school seniors. I personally observed the success, excitement and achievement. Those students are now still gainfully employed and excited when they see me in the public. They share their stories and are still appreciative of the support of the JTG program 38 years ago! I was so excited to contact JTG and encourage a fresh start in Shelby County. I cannot think of a better way to marry education and employment than JTG,” said Councilwoman Patrice Robinson.