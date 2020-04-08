What can districts do once inevitable COVID-19 cases emerge in classrooms?

A local infectious disease doctor weighs in on how districts can respond to coronavirus outbreaks come fall.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn — What can schools and districts do to keep students, teachers and faculty safe as inevitable COVID-19 cases begin to emerge in the fall?

One of the keys is in the testing according to one local health expert.

Social interaction could be just as important as book lessons for young children.

It's one reason why Collierville Schools recently announced a five-day in-person schooling option for its elementary students.

Local 24 News spoke to a local infectious disease expert on how the district should respond to COVID-19 outbreaks.

There's mixed reaction from Collierville parents as the district works to appease demands to have in-person classroom options this fall.

Some expressing concern on Facebook that kids around town will be more likely to get infected.

Others thanking the district for making adjustments for working parents.

So how do you keep everyone safe?

Collierville Schools' precautions for elementary aged children include six feet of social distance, required facial coverings with ‘break times’ scheduled throughout the day. The district says meals will be eaten in the classroom and P.E. will be in the gym or outdoors.

But Dr. Steven Threlkeld, a local infectious disease expert at Baptist Memorial Hospital, said districts should have backup plans beyond the bare minimum protection.

“We have to have a plan for how to isolate and quarantine those first cases,” said Dr. Threlkeld. “Do we do it by where they’re sitting in the room, do we do the whole room?”

Threlkeld also notes testing could be a big issue.