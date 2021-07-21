What SCS parents need to know about COVID-19 guidelines this school year.

Local 24 is outlining what COVID-19 guidelines students are expected to follow and how you can keep your child safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s that time of year again, to get your student ready for school.

The largest school district in Tennessee, Shelby County Schools said they are requiring employees and students to wear masks in buildings and on buses.

SCS said students and staff should stay home if they’re not feeling well. And temperature checks will be required for all employees, visitors, and students.

The district will continue social distancing in classrooms, hallways and during lunch periods. SCS confirmed that in-person parent meetings will resume and face coverings are required.

As SCS prioritizes health and safety with full return to in-person learning, we are updating COVID-19 safety protocols for the 2021-22 school year to reflect guidance from @CDCgov and @AmerAcadPeds. pic.twitter.com/PGCpq3yaWw — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) July 20, 2021

When it comes to playtime, the district said outdoor recess and playground equipment will be cleaned and disinfected daily. Students will be encouraged to wash their hands before and after playground use.

Field trips will resume following district COVID-19 guidance.

Athletes must where masks when not playing and coaches and athletes must complete daily COVID screenings.