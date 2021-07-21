What SCS parents need to know about COVID-19 guidelines this school year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s that time of year again, to get your student ready for school.
The largest school district in Tennessee, Shelby County Schools said they are requiring employees and students to wear masks in buildings and on buses.
SCS said students and staff should stay home if they’re not feeling well. And temperature checks will be required for all employees, visitors, and students.
The district will continue social distancing in classrooms, hallways and during lunch periods. SCS confirmed that in-person parent meetings will resume and face coverings are required.
When it comes to playtime, the district said outdoor recess and playground equipment will be cleaned and disinfected daily. Students will be encouraged to wash their hands before and after playground use.
Field trips will resume following district COVID-19 guidance.
Athletes must where masks when not playing and coaches and athletes must complete daily COVID screenings.
Infectious disease specialists warn that children are vulnerable to COVID because many aren’t able to get vaccinated yet or have not been exposed to diseases like adults.