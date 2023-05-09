White Station Elementary students hit a high note with Memphis Symphony Orchestra

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some young Memphis musicians hit the right note during a special concert Tuesday with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.
White Station Elementary students from kindergarten through fifth grade have been practicing all semester for this concert.
There were about 650 students rotating in and out of the performance.
"I wish I had something like this growing up myself. Actually seeing professionals play, these students have something to look forward to if they're interested in music as well. So they get to actually play side by side with the orchestra, so it's neat to see everything put together,” said principal Bradley Breeden.
The students will also perform a concert Tuesday night for their parents.