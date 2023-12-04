Here's how your school can win $2,023 during Grizzlies Spirit Week

Post your class in your best Grizz gear and decorate your classroom tagging @memgrizz and using the hashtag #BigMemphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With just a few more days of Grizz spirit Week before the Grizzlies' first round playoff game against the Lakers Sunday at the FedEx forum, schools have the chance to win $2,023.

Wednesday April 12 is Grizzlies School Spirit Day. The team will gift one school $2,023 for classroom supplies.

To participate and enter the spirit day contest, schools must show their Grizzlies spirit in their own way by dressing out in Grizz gear and Grizz colors.

Teachers and students can also decorate their classrooms in full out Grizzlies style.

Schools will then post their spirit day photos to social media, tagging @memgrizz on any social media platform using the hashtag #BigMemphis.

All school spirit day post must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Schools can make as many Grizz spirit day post as they like.

The Grizzlies will choose a winner after contest entry closes.

The tip-off for the first playoff game will be at 2 p.m., and the game will air on ABC.

The Grizzlies hold the No. 2 seed in the West, and they have the NBA'S best home game record.

The Los Angeles Lakers team locked in their playoff spot by beating the Timberwolves 108-102 in the play-in tournament game Tuesday, April 11.