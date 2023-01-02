x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Winter break extended for students by one day, MSCS says

Schools in the district will reopen specifically for students on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
school generic_1529621002147.jpg.jpg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students in Shelby County will get one more day of winter break than they might have thought. 

In order to "start the semester strong," an additional virtual instructional planning day will take place just for teachers on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Schools in the district will reopen specifically for students the following day, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. 

This information comes after the school board's vote to ammend the 2022-2023 calendar. The closure reportedly also includes Y-care and other school activities. Athletic events are said to be rescheduled. 

District offices will reportedly still be open on Monday, Jan. 2.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Take 5 minutes to tell MSCS your thoughts on the superintendent search

Before You Leave, Check This Out