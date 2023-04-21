Wynne High School announces off-site graduation ceremony for seniors after tornado destroys campus

First National Bank Arena on Arkansas State University's campus will host the May 20 graduation ceremony.

WYNNE, Ark. — Weeks after a deadly tornado ripped through the town of Wynne, Arkansas, and destroyed much of the campus of Wynne High School, students are back in class as seniors prepare to walk across the stage for high school graduation.

Since the school's football field, which typically hosts graduation, was largely destroyed during the March 31 storm, the Wynne School District announced Friday they will hold graduation at First Bank National Arena on the campus of Arkansas State University Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m.

Graduating seniors will be taken by bus from the East Arkansas Community College Technology Center in Wynne to the arena. Wynne Schools said the departure time for the bus is 5:15 p.m. on May 20, and students who miss the bus will not be able to walk at the graduation ceremony.

More information on the ceremony can be found HERE.

Grades kindergarten through 8th in the Wynne School District returned to their respective buildings after the March 31 tornado on Wednesday, April 12. District leaders said the school buildings "have been checked by experienced structural engineers and have been deemed safe and ready for use."

Students that day were joined by a special guest - Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who greeted students as they returned to class. Sanders later signed legislation in Little Rock and delivered brief remarks at a benefit concert, “To Little Rock, With Love,” for those impacted by the tornadoes.